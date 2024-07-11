Princess Beatrice debuts new hairstyle - and you should see the height

We love seeing the royals at Wimbledon! The gorgeous Princess Beatrice delighted fans on Tuesday in the Royal Box alongside her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

WATCH: 100 Years Of Royal Hairstyles

The mother-of-one looked blooming gorgeous in a stunning floral gown by Monique Lhuillier. The daughter of Sarah Ferguson carried a Roger Vivier clutch and added high heels into the mix.

© Getty Images Beatrice looked beautful at Wimbledon 2024

But did you see her hair? Princess Eugenie's elder sister wore her mane in a fabulous, half-up, half-down style and the look boasted some serious volume at the crown, giving her an almost bee-hive like look. Stunning!

© Getty Images Beatrice's hair had some serious height!

Beatrice's best hair moments

Aside from her cousin, Prince Harry, Beatrice is probably the most famous redhead in the royal family and has had some wonderful hairstyles over the years.

Although she has never confirmed that she wears hair extensions, it's fair to say that sometimes her mane looks thicker than others, but it's done so subtly that the naked eye just can't tell for sure.

© Getty Princess Beatrice wore a ponytail at the funeral of Prince Philip

Back in 2021, at her grandfather, Prince Philip's funeral, the 35-year-old's auburn appeared much longer and many remarked that her Rapunzel-like ponytail may have been clipped in for the occasion.

© Getty Princess Beatrice' locks look so full

Coincidentally, at the state funeral of her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, Beatrice's hair looked the fullest it has ever been, and her lightly curled tresses looked romantic and pretty.

Although the royal family tends to keep who does their beauty treatments super private, Beatrice and Eugenie's makeup artist for the Queen's Jubilee weekend in 2021 weekend was Hannah Martin. The pair even posed alongside Hannah and hairdresser Ben Cooke (the man behind Victoria Beckham's 'Pob') who tended to their sleek manes.

Princess Eugenie was also spotted exiting Hari's hairdresser in West London ahead of her sister's wedding back in 2020.

The London-based salon has been established for 45 years and has five different locations in the capital - including Chelsea, Notting Hill and Battersea. It's known for its relaxing atmospheric and curated, bespoke hair services.