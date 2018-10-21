Ayda Field's mum Gwen looks unrecognisable after hair transformation The X Factor judge's mum raided her dressing room with hilarious consequences

Ayda Field was visited at work on the X Factor over the weekend by her mum Gwen, who wasted no time in settling in to her daughter's dressing room! Robbie Williams' wife shared a hilarious photograph of her mum relaxing in the X Factor studios dressed up in her daughter's long, blonde wig. "My wig. When you walk into your dressing room and find @go2gwen getting real comfy in my glam chair," Ayda captioned the picture, which was posted on Instagram Stories. Gwen, who often wears her short hair down styled straight, looked almost unrecognisbale at first glance with her new look.

Ayda Field's mum Gwen looked completely different in her daughter's long, blonde wig

Gwen features regularly on both Ayda and Robbie's Instagram accounts, and is known for her brilliant sense of humour. Most recently, she was one very proud grandmother as she attended Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's royal wedding with her daughter and son-in-law Robbie, to watch granddaughter Teddy act as one of the bridesmaids. The little girl stole the show in her first public debut, and even cheekily asked Sarah Ferguson if she was the Queen! In a video taken by a guest, Teddy can be seen and heard asking Sarah, "Are you the Queen?" while coming down the steps of St George's Chapel after the wedding. When Sarah replies saying, "No," Teddy perseveres and asks, "Are you a Princess?" The Duchess of York then replied, "Yes!"

Gwen with Ayda and Robbie Williams at Princess Eugenie's wedding

After the wedding, Ayda spoke out about Teddy's big moment, admitting that she was nervous about what she might do, but so proud of her. Speaking on Good Morning Britain, she said: "They are unpredictable those little ones. So I was like, please, please, please…. She's a mini Williams, so at any point she could have ripped off her clothes and been in her tiger pants, done something inappropriate! She was just like a dream. I was so proud."

