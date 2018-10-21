Prince Harry delights after doing something surprising during royal tour The royal delighted athletes after making a very bold fashion statement!

Prince Harry had everyone in stitches on Sunday morning after making a very bold, and surprising style statement! The royal dad-to-be was gifted with a pair of budgie smugglers when a when a disabled sports presenter and two members of the Australian Invictus Games team visited him at Admiralty House, the Governor General's residence where the couple are staying in Sydney. Harry wasted no time trying on the tiny pair of swimming trunks. Paralympic gold medallist Dylan Alcott recalled their fun meeting, explaining: "We gave him a gift. One of the athletes, Matt, gave him a pair of budgie smugglers. And he put them on, over his jeans. It looks awesome." Harry asked them: "Shall I put them on?" to which the athletes encouraged: "One hundred per cent."

Prince Harry joked about budgie smugglers on Sunday morning - and even tried them on!

Budgie smugglers have been a long-running joke in the royal family. Prince Charles mentioned the famous Australian swimwear during a tongue-in-cheek speech in April during his own tour in Australia. Speaking at an event attended by people celebrating their own 70th birthday this year, the heir to the throne said he knew "only too well" of the "strange feeling of disbelief" at reaching his age. He said: "I do know only too well - and understand - the strange feeling of disbelief that this is actually happening and that never again, for instance, will it be possible to squeeze into a pair of budgie smugglers."

MORE: Prince Charles jokes 'no more budgie smugglers' as he approaches 70th birthday

Harry attended the first engagement alone on Sunday as pregnant wife Meghan rested

READ: Prince Harry takes care of pregnant Meghan during sailing final - all the photos

On Sunday, Harry began his day of royal appointments solo when his pregnant wife, the Duchess of Sussex rested. Meghan was persuaded by her doting husband to stay in bed at the start of the day, having had a late night on Saturday at the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games. However, by lunchtime Meghan was seen out looking fresh-faced after a good rest, as she joined Harry for lunch with the Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, followed by an afternoon at sea to watch the sailing finals.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.