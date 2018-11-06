Beard or no beard? Do these royal men look better with OR without facial hair? It's a tough call

It's a question as old as time - are men more attractive with facial hair or without? Some will argue it depends on the individual, their cheekbones, their style etc and others swear hands down that beards are good on any male. Well, one group of men, who just happen to make up some of the most famous men in the world, have experimented with both looks and when it comes to yay or nay for facial hair - it's hard to decide.

Now during Movember, a month when men grow their beards for charity in order to raise awareness of men's health issues, of course it's universally acknowledge that all hair growth is good but what about the rest of the year? Should it stay or should it go? It's time to play beard or no beard, the royal edition…

Prince Carl Philip

Country: Sweden

Family History: Prince Carl Philip is the only son of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia.

Rank: Fourth in line to the throne

Hello! Votes: No beard

Prince William

Country: United Kingdom

Family History: Prince Wiliam's grandmother is Queen Elizabeth II and his parents are Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana.

Rank: Second in line to the throne

Hello! Votes: Beard

Crown Prince Haakon

Country: Norway

Family History: Prince Haakon the only son of King Harald V and Queen Sonja

Rank: First in line to the throne

Hello! Votes: Beard

Andrea Casiraghi

Country: Monaco

Family History: Andrea Casiraghi is the eldest son of Caroline, Princess of Hanover, and her first husband Stefano Casiraghi. He is the grandchild of Rainier III, Prince of Monaco, and American actress Grace Kelly.

Rank: Fourth in line to the throne.

Hello! Votes: Beard

Prince Charles

Country: United Kingdom

Family History: Prince Charles is the first child of Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh

Rank: First in line to the throne

Hello! Votes: Beard

Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark

Country: Denmark

Family History: Prince Frederik is the elder son of Queen Margrethe II and the late Henrik, Prince Consort.

Rank: First in line to the throne

Hello! Votes: No beard

Prince Harry

Country: United Kingdom

Family History: Prince Harry's grandmother is Queen Elizabeth II and his parents are Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana.

Rank: Sixth in line to the throne

Hello! Votes: Beard

King Felipe VI of Spain

Country: Spain

Family History: King Felipe VI of Spain's parents are King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofía .

Rank: He is King

Hello! Votes: Beard

Pierre Casiraghi

Country: Monaco

Family History: Pierre Casiraghi is the youngest son of Caroline, Princess of Hanover, and her first husband Stefano Casiraghi. He is the grandchild of Rainier III, Prince of Monaco, and American actress Grace Kelly.

Rank: Eighth in line to the throne.

Hello! Votes: Beard

