Beard or no beard? Do these royal men look better with OR without facial hair?
It's a tough call
It's a question as old as time - are men more attractive with facial hair or without? Some will argue it depends on the individual, their cheekbones, their style etc and others swear hands down that beards are good on any male. Well, one group of men, who just happen to make up some of the most famous men in the world, have experimented with both looks and when it comes to yay or nay for facial hair - it's hard to decide.
Now during Movember, a month when men grow their beards for charity in order to raise awareness of men's health issues, of course it's universally acknowledge that all hair growth is good but what about the rest of the year? Should it stay or should it go? It's time to play beard or no beard, the royal edition…
Prince Carl Philip
Country: Sweden
Family History: Prince Carl Philip is the only son of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia.
Rank: Fourth in line to the throne
Hello! Votes: No beard
Prince William
Country: United Kingdom
Family History: Prince Wiliam's grandmother is Queen Elizabeth II and his parents are Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana.
Rank: Second in line to the throne
Hello! Votes: Beard
Crown Prince Haakon
Country: Norway
Family History: Prince Haakon the only son of King Harald V and Queen Sonja
Rank: First in line to the throne
Hello! Votes: Beard
Andrea Casiraghi
Country: Monaco
Family History: Andrea Casiraghi is the eldest son of Caroline, Princess of Hanover, and her first husband Stefano Casiraghi. He is the grandchild of Rainier III, Prince of Monaco, and American actress Grace Kelly.
Rank: Fourth in line to the throne.
Hello! Votes: Beard
Prince Charles
Country: United Kingdom
Family History: Prince Charles is the first child of Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh
Rank: First in line to the throne
Hello! Votes: Beard
Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark
Country: Denmark
Family History: Prince Frederik is the elder son of Queen Margrethe II and the late Henrik, Prince Consort.
Rank: First in line to the throne
Hello! Votes: No beard
Prince Harry
Country: United Kingdom
Family History: Prince Harry's grandmother is Queen Elizabeth II and his parents are Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana.
Rank: Sixth in line to the throne
Hello! Votes: Beard
King Felipe VI of Spain
Country: Spain
Family History: King Felipe VI of Spain's parents are King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofía .
Rank: He is King
Hello! Votes: Beard
Pierre Casiraghi
Country: Monaco
Family History: Pierre Casiraghi is the youngest son of Caroline, Princess of Hanover, and her first husband Stefano Casiraghi. He is the grandchild of Rainier III, Prince of Monaco, and American actress Grace Kelly.
Rank: Eighth in line to the throne.
Hello! Votes: Beard
