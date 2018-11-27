Has Rita Simons smuggled her pink hair dye in to the jungle? This is how she keeps her hair bright on I'm a Celeb

Yes the bushtucker trials make for brilliant viewing and yes, I love seeing what Holly Willoughby is wearing, but the real reason I'm A Celeb has had me enthralled this year is Rita Simons – more specifically, Rita Simons' hair.



The former Eastenders actress entered the jungle with ombre pink hair and the colour has shown approximately zero signs of fading… HOW?! I once dyed my hair pink and it barely lasted the first wash…

The actress suits the pink hue





I'm not the only one to have picked up on this miracle either, with a ton of viewers taking to Twitter to express their surprise. "How is Rita's hair still pink?! Whenever I've dyed mine pink it lasted about 8 seconds!" wrote one user. Under the rules of the ITV show, I don't think Rita would have been able to take hair dye into the jungle as it's deemed a luxury item – but maybe she managed to bend the rules on this one?!



Either way, I need help to understand what's going on, I spoke to Siobhan Jones, who is the official Headmasters Colour Ambassador. "It is quite difficult to make pinks last longer but there are a few things that can help," says the expert. Here are her top tips…

Go darker



The darker pink your hair is, the better the longevity, so if you want it to last it's best to opt for a fuscia over a delicate pale rose.

Rita dyed her hair before entering the jungle

Brave the cold



Wash your hair with cold water. Cold water will close the cuticle, making it harder for the dye to escape.

Nourish



Hair that's in good condition will always last longer than damaged hair so use treatments to nourish and protect. I love L'Oreal Pro Smart Bond Conditioner.

Refresh



Top up your colour at home – Bleach London offer great shampoo and conditioner in Rose that will refresh your pink.