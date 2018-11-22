Phillip Schofield looks unrecognisable with brown hair Who remembers This Morning's silver fox like this?

An old photo of This Morning's much-loved silver fox, Phillip Schofield, which resurfaced this week, caused fans to do a double take as the TV presenter looked almost unrecognisable without his trademark mane. In keeping with throwback Thursday, ITV decided to share a picture of a younger Phillip with brunette hair, and oversized glasses. "Before @ThisMorning was a twinkle in his eye! @schofe #ThrowbackThursday #TBT." During a 2016 episode of This Morning, Phil actually admitted that his hair began to change from a very early age. "I started to go grey when I was sixteen," he told the cameras. He continued: "By 22, 23, there was quite a lot and I wish I hadn't coloured it then and I would have left it."

Phillip then added he regretted colouring it at all. "It would have been quite cool at 16. You never know. Don't fall into that trap. [Dying your hair] costs a fortune it takes ages and dyes your head, you just don't need to do it." The TV star also stood his ground after being asked by the producers at This Morning to dye his hair. In an interview with the Daily Mail Weekend magazine. He said of the moment: "We had an executive who came in and said, 'Right, there are a few things I want to change – I want Fern in power suits, in glam dresses, I want Phil to dye his hair back to black.' Both Fern and I said, 'B***** off', and not long after, he did!"

The TV presenter has been fronting This Morning for over a decade, and viewers adore his partnership with Holly Willoughby. Currently, the pair have been presenting from the other sides of the world as Holly hosts I'm A Celebrity in Australia with Declan Donnelly, while Phillip has remained in the UK, with Rochelle Humes covering for Holly in her absence. Despite being apart, the pair continue to entertain fans. Phillip has been tweeting while watching Holly in the jungle, and joking about her fears of insects. The dad-of-two has also been showing his support for his co-star by writing about how well she has been doing.

