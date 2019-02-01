Holly Willoughby just wore the most amazing tartan coat and we nearly missed it We just know you are going to love this cover-up...

We are used to having a daily record of Holly Willoughby's on-screen outfits thanks to her Instagram feed, and we love finding out where she gets her show-stopping looks from. However, sometimes, her behind-the-scenes looks slip through the net and her latest hidden look is a cracker. The 37-year-old teamed her red Whistles dress with a stunning red tartan coat from high street store Hobbs. Priced at £279, the heritage print coat has an oversized check with large, branded buttons and cute flap pockets. The tailored shape could work well with swanky dresses or with a pair of casual jeans for a trip to the pub. Currently available online now, it would make a great addition to your wardrobe and now it has had Holly's stamp of approval - even better!

It's all about the check print for Celebrity Juice star Holly right now - in fact this is the second time in two days she has stepped out in it, Check her out, eh?

£279, Hobbs

On Wednesday morning the mother-of-three stunned viewers in a bright blue check dress from high street store Zara. The £79.99 number was a past-season buy and HW wasn't the only ITV gal to wear it. Lorraine Kelly AND Jane Moore also donned the fancy frock which boasted a sleek fit-and-flare midi skirt, nipped-in waist, high neckline and three-quarter-length sleeves.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly Willoughby's high street style

If you think the tartan print is a winter buy - Holly has proven it can be worn in any climate. In December when she appeared on I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here in Australia, the ITV favourite dazzled viewers alongside Declan Donnelly in a red check number from cool gal store All Saints.

MORE: Holly Willoughby's stylist gives a rare glimpse inside her home

The £128 number caused the brand's website to go down due to record numbers of shoppers clambering to bag it. It seems Holly Effect is not wearing off anytime soon...

READ: Holly Willoughby has a new Marks & Spencer denim range - and the price tag is superb