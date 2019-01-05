Strictly's Katya Jones just dyed her hair blonde! See her transformation Doesn't she look gorgeous?

Strictly Come Dancing's Katya Jones has decided to opt for a hair change while back home in her native Russia. The professional dancer shared her results on her Instagram page, and it looks like she's opted for a stand-out blonde balayage! We love it. She documented the process on her Instagram Stories, first captioning a shot from the cutting chair: "Nice and early fresh colour @brightpeoplepro." She later showed off her results, with a couple of selfies captioned: "By the way, here is the new hair colour."

Katya looks gorgeous with her new blonde 'do

Dark-haired Katya had a few subtle sunkissed sections in her hair throughout the 2018 series of Strictly, but has certainly upped the ante with her new golden ends. Her salon, Bright People Pro, also shared a beautiful shot of the new look on their Instagram, writing: "Starting off 2019 with the incredible beauty Katya Jones, winner of Strictly Come Dancing 2017."

Katya loves sharing her beauty tips and tricks with her followers, and recently shared one of her favourite products on her social media account – also opening up about one of her insecurities. "Let’s talk scars. Due to using the wrong deodorant, I got a cyst when I was a teenager and had to have it removed leaving a scar on my armpit and it’s not pretty at all," she wrote. "I used to be insecure about it but I got over it."

She went on to say: "I still didn’t know which deodorant to use. But years later I finally found it!!!! Honestly, this deodorant balm @pittldn is my revelation!!! It’s 100% natural, aluminium free, vegan friendly and works for me so well!!! It’s not something we talk about everyday, but it’s so important!" Many fans were quick to send their support on the post, with one writing: "Thank you beautiful lady, that’s such a wonderful message for others with scars."