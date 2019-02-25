Charlize Theron unveils stunning new hair colour at the Oscars 2019 The actress wowed fans with a totally new look

Wow, Charlize Theron looks incredible with her new brunette hair colour. The gorgeous actress surprised fans at the Oscars on Sunday evening when she arrived with a totally different hair colour. The 42-year-old is known for her sleek blonde bob and was last photographed in public with her light hair at the Cinema For Peace Gala earlier this month. But the Monster star, dressed in Dior Couture and Bulgari jewels, clearly decided it was time for a change, and we have to say, her new dark hair colour is absolutely gorgeous and really suits her. Of course, Charlize is so stunning she can carry off just about any hairstyle going. Jealous, us? Never!

Charlize, who attended the show with her mother, was dressed chic and stylish and let her Bulgari jewels, her red lip, and of course her gorgeous brunette hair do the talking. It's no surprise Charlize opted for Dior - she is an ambassador for the brand.

There was much buzz about Charlize's new hair colour on Twitter, with her fans loving her new look just as much as we do. One posted: "Charlize Theron, so stunning. Always." Another said: "Loving the dark hair!"

The star kept things simple with her makeup, opting for a vibrant red lip, sweep of bronzer and some stunning full lashes. You nailed it again Charlize, and we love the new look.