Loose Women's Ruth Langsford gets hair extensions

Loose Women star Ruth Langsford is known for her trademark blonde bob, and often gets hair extensions fitted to help increase the thickness and volume of it. However, over the weekend during a visit to the salon, Eamonn Holmes wife asked her fans whether they thought she should increase the length, to which many agreed. Ruth posted a picture of herself on Instagram sitting in the hairdresser chair, and wrote next to it: "Extensions time! Only for thickness not length – or should I keep them long?" Followers soon gave their opinions, with one writing: "A little longer is fab on you," while another said: "I think you should try to have long hair." A third added: "Try a bit longer for a change!"

The This Morning host has been getting tape hair extensions for the past year, after deciding to do so when her hair started thinning as a result of the menopause. Tape hair extensions are popular with a number of the Loose Women panellists, with Stacey Solomon and Andrea McLean among the stars known to have had them put in their own hair to help add volume. Ruth previously shared pictures of the process at each stage, from the sticking, to the chopping, to the styling, and was clearly very happy with the finished results. "Done, it’s only taken about 20 minutes," she said in the final video which she shared on her main Instagram grid. "We’ve just put 4 in, to get that bit of thickness here and it feels really nice."

Ruth is a loyal client at Leo Bancroft in Weybridge, where the TV presenter lives with her husband Eamonn Holmes and their teenage son, Jack, 16. Ruth and Eamonn have been happily living away from London since Jack was born, and she has previously spoken to HELLO! about the benefits of living in a suburban town. She said: "I can walk around the high street and I don’t have to have my make-up on and people see me in my gym kit and on the school run, so it’s nothing special to them. You don’t feel like you are in a goldfish bowl here."

