6 DRASTIC hair transformations you might have missed at the Oscars Scissors at the ready...

Would you chop off all your hair ahead of a big award ceremony? Or would you do a huge hair colour change on the night before the Oscars? We know we wouldn't - we're not that brave. But plenty of A-listers did for this year's Oscars. From Gabrielle Union to Emilia Clarke, Kerry Washington and Juliette Lewis, plenty of stars decided to transform their look ahead of the annual awards ceremony.

Kerry Washington (above) debuted a chic bob hairstyle at the Vanity Fair Oscars party. We think the former Scandal actress looks scandalously good.

Emilia Clarke

The Game of Thrones star debuted a dramatic new look as she stunned at the 2019 Oscars. She joked about her new look on Instagram, writing "Blondes have more fun eh?! Well I will see about that this fine #oscar2019 evening..... let the good times roll." Emilia confessed she did this herself with a box of dye before the awards ceremony. Risky!

Gabrielle Union-Wade

The new mum has gone for the chop, and it really suits her. Larry Sims was the man behind her new 'do.

Megan Mullally

Now, ok this is definitely hair styling wizardry, but at first glance, it definitely looked like the Will and Grace star went for the chop ahead of the Oscars. Her hairstylist, John Ruggiero, gave the illusion of new short hair. Very clever!

Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron's hairstylist, Adir Abergel, gave the actress new, short brunette hair for the Oscars, and we love it. Taking to Instagram, he said: Hair is your greatest accessory! Changing your hair is the best way to transform yourself."

Juliette Lewis

A blunt fringe is a brave choice for anyone, but Juliette Lewis is a rock chick and can pull off any look she wants.

