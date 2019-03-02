Stacey Solomon reveals shock at grey hair in candid photo - but embraces it, of course As always, she spoke openly

Stacey Solomon was a little shocked when she turned the camera on herself to record an Instagram Story on Friday – realising that she had a little more grey hair than she'd noticed before. The Loose Women star has spoken openly about her changing hair in the past, revealing she wears wigs and covers her grey roots with eyeshadow to try and avoid colour damage, but she seemed surprised at the condition of it nonetheless. "I flicked my hair to the side and caught a glimpse of just how grey I am," she said.

She also laughed: "My god… this is 29 kids! Is anyone else going grey in their twenties?" She captioned her video, "Let's unite! Natural blondes forever. Anyone else?" as well as posting a selfie showing off her roots. We commend your honesty Stacey, as always!

It's actually pretty normal to find your first grey hairs in your twenties, and Stacey certainly isn't alone in showing them off – the Instagram hashtag 'Grombre' shows thousands of women of all ages championing their grey locks.

The presenter, who is expecting her third child, recently revealed that she is trying to cut back on colouring her hair to improve its condition. She said on Instagram in January: "People asking what products I have used etc etc. I can honestly say there’s no need to go to the shops and buy anything. All I’ve done is stopped bleaching. I’ve also left my hair alone for the last few weeks! No hot irons or curls and it’s worked wonders! I hate to admit it but bleach and lots of heat will kill your hair to beyond the point of saving!"

She added: "I'm going to try and touch up my grey hairs with eyeshadow and only wash and put heat on my hair once a week! The ultimate goal is to have long, thick, healthy mermaid hair."