Wow, Cate Blanchett looks incredible with her new brunette hair colour. The elegant Australian actress surprised fans at the BAFTAs at London's Royal Albert Hall on Sunday evening when she arrived with a totally different hair colour. Cate, 49, is known for her sleek blonde locks and was last photographed in public with her sunny hair hue. But the Elizabeth star clearly decided it was time for a change, and we have to say, her new dark hair colour is absolutely gorgeous and really suits her. Of course, Cate is so stunning she can carry off just about any hairstyle going. Jealous, us?

Cate's new hair colour

Cate wore one of our favourite outfits of the night, a show-stopping black gown with amazing large jewels connecting the neckline and top. The dress was by designer Christopher Kane and the multi-colour shades of the jewels perfectly complemented Cate's chic new hair colour.

There was much buzz about Cate's new hair colour on Instagram, with her fans loving her new look just as much as we do. One posted: Simply stunning! Loving her hair colour too." Another said: "Loving the dark hair!"

Cate's former blonde locks

The star kept things simple with her makeup, opting for a nude lip, sweep of bronzer and some stunning full lashes and dark eyeshadow which brought out her green eye colour. You nailed it again Cate, and we love the new look.

