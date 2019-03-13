Royal brunette beauties! The regal ladies with charming chocolate-coloured hair Which is your favourite shade?

Blondes may have more fun, but brunettes are famed for their sophisticated style – and that includes some of our favourite royal ladies. Think brown-haired regal beauty and you instantly think of the Duchess of Cambridge with her voluminous waves perfectly blow-dried for royal engagements. The Duchess of Sussex is the new brunette on the royal block, preferring more casual hairstyles such as her signature messy bun. Princess Eugenie rocks a mid-length style with a reddish tint, while the European royals showcase a spectrum of coffee-hued tresses. Queen Letizia's caramel highlights, Princess Mary's chestnut locks and Princess Victoria's elegant up-dos – the whole colour is covered.

Watch our video to see the most stunning royal brunettes…

Finn Albury, Creative Colour Technician of Aveda Lifestyle Salon & Spa in London's Covent Garden told us how to achieve the perfect brunette look. He said: "For brunettes, it's important to keep dimension when toning and glossing. You don't want one solid colour from roots to tips. The idea is to keep the sun kissed pieces in the lengths but to deepen and enrich them with a gloss."

He advises: "Wash and rinse hair with water that's cooler than you would wash your body. The cool water will help close the cuticle to boost shine and limit excessive colour fade.

"For cool toned brunettes, try a demi-permanent colour like Aveda's Demi+. Demi's don't contain ammonia and only deposit colour, meaning they are well suited for controlling warmth and creating cool tones. Plus you'll get an incredible shine!"

Finn also revealed this season's hot shades, telling us: "We're predicting a move towards dirty brunette shades that balance between warm and cool, rich, deep, shiny brunette bobs and brunettes that are accentuated with pieces of balayage in dusty copper hues."

We feel a trip to the salon coming on…

