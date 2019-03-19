Lupita Nyong'o is making colourful contact lenses her new beauty go-to - find out why She's promoting her new thriller, 'Us'

Lupita Nyong'o isn't afraid to try a statement fashion or beauty look, and we love her for it - though we have to admit we're a little creeped out by her latest go-to accessory. But we're pretty sure that's the point. The star has taken a liking to colourful contact lenses while promoting latest movie Us, a chilling horror also starring Elizabeth Moss and Winston Duke. Appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Monday, Lupita chose to adorn her peepers with yellow lenses, which Stephen couldn't help admitting was a "little scary".

Lupita's golden lenses

"I'm going for the darkest things in life right now," she told the host of her new look, after he said: "I want the audience to have the same experience I'm having right now… talking to Lupita Nyong'o is always engrossing because you have beautiful eyes, but they're particularly arresting tonight, could you show them?" He later joked, "I'll try to pay attention to what you're saying, because that's particularly arresting."

Kate Hudson shows off surprising new hair transformation for glamorous red carpet appearance

Loading the player...

This isn't Lupita's first try at eyes that mesmerise, since she also chose to wear red contacts to attend a screening of the film in London earlier in March. Snapping a close-up on Instagram, she simply captioned it: "Seeing red." With her incredible sequinned tartan midi dress, dark lipstick and smokey eye, the whole look was terrifyingly gorgeous – and her fans agreed. "How are you scary and beautiful?" one wrote, while another added: "You deserve an Oscar for the movie promo alone."

For the SXSW premiere of the film, it was her hair that Lupita chose to make a statement with, styled with sectioning hair clips throughout. She told Variety that the reasoning was a specific message about the movie. "This film is about bringing the darkness to the fore, the things that are hidden out," she said. "My hair is inspired by that: the processes that we often hide, making it part of the outside vision." It sounds like the haunting looks are only going to continue – we wonder if we're in a for a fright at next year's Oscars?

6 DRASTIC hair transformations you might have missed at the Oscars