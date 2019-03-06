Emily Atack talks life after I'm a Celeb and what she really thought of Holly Willoughby in the jungle The I'm A Celebrity star unveils her new fashion venture...

We love Emily Atack. She stole the show on I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here, we can't get enough of her fashion-forward style, and don't get us started on her fabulous hair - girl crush alert right there! The actress has just launched her new fashion range with In The Style and we are loving her edit. It's packed full of fabulous zebra print dresses, lots of florals and some seriously cute bell-sleeve tops. We sat down with the former Inbetweeners star at the launch of her collection and chatted all things fashion, body confidence and what she really thought of of Holly Willoughby while in the jungle…

Emily's fave dress in the collection, £22.99

Describing her style, the 29-year-old explained it's all about wearing what you love."I've always been quite curvy, so in the past, I've always just dressed to kind of suit my shape, rather than what I actually want to wear. But, I've learnt that I do want to wear the clothes I actually want to wear, and it doesn't matter what shape I am."

Flare trousers, £24.99

And Emily has the loveliest things to say about Holly Willoughby who she'd really like to see wearing her line. "She is amazing - she can't do any wrong. I LOVED her outfits in the jungle. It's hilarious really; when we are in there - you know, we didn't really look our best - we had these mad jungle clothes on. So when Holly comes in with her beautiful outfits, it was so refreshing on the eyes! Every time she and Dec came in, we were like 'Woah!' They smelled amazing too."

Emily loves a wrap dress - this one is £34.99 from the range

There's a fine line between overdressed and underdressed, but Emily is slap bang in the middle. "I'm quite casual in a way; I do have a glam side but I'm mostly dressed down. I don't really go for designer stuff - I'm scared I'm going to get stuff down it." On her wardrobe essentials, the ITV star says she keeps things simple. "I really like a silk skirt and T-shirt type vibe. I also love a wrap dress as you can wear them with trainers or heels. And flared jeans, they just look so cute and suit my leg shape." Is there anything she wouldn't wear though? " I hate crocs! They are so offensive..."

The extensive new collection has a whopping 75 pieces but Em has a firm favourite - the leopard print tie neck asymmetric midi dress which you can pick up for £34.99. "When I was choosing the fabric - which was so fun - I kind of liked the animal and floral print, so I thought, what if I combine the two? I know it may seem a bit too much but I just thought, it's my collection, I'll do it if you want to! I love the way it turned out."

The actress is still pinching herself that she now is a fully-fledged fashionista with her own line. "I still can't believe it. I feel like I'm having an out of body experience. It's bizarre! A few months ago, I was sat in my flat, eating crisps in my PJs, not knowing what I was going to be doing next, so it's amazing."