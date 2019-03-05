The Great British Bake Off's Noel Fielding shows off a dramatic hair transformation We didn't see this coming

Noel Fielding is recognised for lots of things: For his role as The Great British Bake Off presenter, alongside Sandi Toksvig, Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith. Also, for being part of the legendary The Mighty Boosh troupe, and for being a team captain on Never Mind the Buzzcocks. But - and this is a big one - he can also be easily spotted thanks to his trademark head of hair. You would definitely spot that dark, messy hair from a mile away, so you can imagine our surprise when we saw him rocking a whole new look.

REVEALED: What it’s REALLY like to cook in the Bake Off tent

Indeed, the 45-year-old has only gone and dyed his hair bright blonde. Yes, he may have had a brief stint with lighter hair for a bit in The Mighty Boosh as well as The IT Crowd but having dyed his hair jet black for over a decade in TV, this is quite the change. Naturally, as the only way to break news these days, the father-of-one took to Instagram to share his new look with his 526.2 thousand followers. He simply captioned a photograph of himself: "This is not a selfie x", and fans were quick to react. They wrote the likes of, "The cutest blonde ever", and "Blonde noel is my favourite noel!". Some even drew a comparison between him and the lead singer of Nirvana, Kurt Cobain. Thoughts?

READ NEXT: Meghan Markle's most stylish hairstyles since joining the royal family

Now, for those thinking they'll see his new look showcased on the new series of The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2019, which premiers on Tuesday night, sadly this won't be the case. The show, which features contestants such as Russell Brand, Michelle Keegan and Caroline Flack, was actually filmed last summer. We'll just have to keep up with Noel's hair journey on Instagram for the moment…