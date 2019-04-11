Vogue Williams isn't sure about her new short hairstyle, but we love it Major hair envy over here...

Vogue Williams has shown off a brand new hairdo over on her Instagram page, but admitted that she wasn't too sure about it! Swishing around her fresh blow-dry, she revealed to her new followers that she had had her hair extensions taken out - hence the shorter length - and that she already couldn't wait to have them re-fitted. "Everyone always asks me about my hair… I usually have extensions in," she told the camera. "I just got them out recently and this is my hair without them, so you can see they don't damage your hair - but I have to say, I really miss them and I'm getting them back in next week. So Ceira at Great Lengths - hurry up!"

Vogue showed off a shorter hair look - she usually wears Great Lengths extensions

Vogue was getting glammed-up for a beauty event with cruelty-free brand Nude By Nature, who she revealed she is going to be working with in future. She told fans that she had done her own makeup using the products, looking flawless with glowing skin and a natural nude lip.

EXCLUSIVE: Vogue Williams hints at baby number two

Loading the player...

The star has opened up about her beauty and skincare regime in the past, admitting that a bout of adult acne in 2017 had left her feeling very self-conscious. "For me I went to two different skin clinics, I went to the London Skin and Hair Clinic in Holborn first," she told HELLO!. "They gave me quite a few peels over a few months and then put me on a prescribed antibiotic as my skin had got so bad. The antibiotic was a life saver, it was called Lymecycline so it’s not as intense and doesn’t have the same negative side effects as Roaccutane."

Image: Instagram @VogueWilliams

She added: "I went on a whole new skincare regime that included two cleansers, two moisturisers, three serums and face pads with glycolic acid in them." The star has since revealed to You magazine that she's still very particular with her skin. "I do spend a lot of money on skincare now because I’ve become quite obsessed with it. I love brands like Dermalogica and IMAGE skincare," she said.

Vogue Williams' gorgeous Marks and Spencer summer dress is selling out ultra-fast