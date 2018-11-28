The secret to Cheryl's hair has finally been revealed and we are so excited Makeover your hair - Cheryl style...

On Tuesday evening - Cheryl made the most exciting beauty announcement on Instagram. The former Girls Aloud singer has teamed up with Easilocks to create her own range of luxury hair extensions.The Cheryl x Easilocks collection is guaranteed to shake up the clip-in hair extensions market with its clever, 6-in-1 clip-in hair extensions which come in four different styles - short-straight, long-straight, short-wavy and long-wavy. Not just for Rapunzel-esque hair either - the sets can be used to create thickness on shorter styles, too. The strands are made from HD fibre hair, and if you have never heard of this, it looks just like natural, human hair but means you can actually wash them, give them a blow dry and style them using straighteners and tongs. What's even more impressive, is they come in a whopping 16 shades - and there's even a copper set. Maybe bandmate Nicola Roberts will be rocking them, too?!

Cheryl x Easilocks is here!

Speaking about the range, Cheryl said: "I have always been a fan of changing up my style throughout my career. In my job, you need something that's not only reliable, easy and looks amazing, but makes you feel incredible too. I am really excited to be working with a brand that allows you to have fun with your look, and who deliver products that really work."

There's 16 shades to choose from

We also need to discuss how incredible the mother-of-one looked at the launch night. The former X Factor star certainly had the Midas Touch in a glimmering gold suit by Australian fashion brand I Am Gia.

Known as the 'Mariah' the £99 glittering ensemble is currently available online now in al sizes and is the perfect number to rock for your work Christmas party. Deciding to go the whole hog, Chezz added coordinating gold stiletto heels to complete her look.

