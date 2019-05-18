Lady Gabriella Windsor's wedding hair was a fabulous surprise An up-do with a difference!

Lady Gabriella Windsor looked incredible on her wedding day! As the bride married Thomas Kingston on Saturday 18 May at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, her beautiful gown by Luisa Beccaria made our jaws drop. But did you see her up-do? The daughter of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent teased her blonde locks into an intricate style, which was supported by a variety of plaits that were intertwined within her loose curls. As the royal often wears her hair in a sleek and straight style, this was quite a change!

What a gorgeous bridal 'do!

We spoke to Windle & Moodie stylist Victoria, who analysed the look and gave us tips on how to recreate the look at home.

"Lady Gabriella opted for a classic and glamorous half-up, half-down hairstyle. The style was parted through the side, allowing a soft sweep over her forehead, volume through the crown and sides, to perfectly frame the diamond tiara and veil. The hair from the sides was swept up to meet in the middle at the back, with an interesting braid detail to add a modern twist. The remaining hair left out had a soft wave in it, which cascaded down her back."

Gabriella's updo featured plaits!

"To recreate this style, you could use Windle and Moodie thickening cream to blowdry into wet hair. This will create the volume and structure. Then use a light satin hairspray to help hold the hair into place when back combing. Lastly finish with shine spray."

READ: The most beautiful royal plaits: Duchess Kate, Queen Letizia, Princess Beatrice and more

Makeup wise - the 38-year-old's skin looked super fresh and glowing, perfected by a flawless foundation. A hint of blush was applied to the apples of her cheeks and it appeared that the bride had used a warm-toned pink lipstick.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lady Gabriella Arrives for her Wedding

A little black mascara lengthened her lashes and a neutral toned shadow opened up her baby blue eyes. We also noticed that the bride wore a dusky pink nail polish - a popular choice for weddings.

Her makeup look was natural and the bride looked seriously glowing

Gabriella - who was once a columnist for HELLO! - wowed in her incredible dress, which had a fitted bodice, a generous neckline and long, sheer lace sleeves with embroidery that continued to the hand - rather like a glove.

MORE: Lady Gabriella Windsor stuns in Luisa Beccaria wedding dress

Designed exclusively for the royal, it featured a wonderful six-metre veil, made from several layers of pink and white tulle in the same shade as the dress, held together by small, hand-embroidered flowers. Accessory wise, she added delicate jewellery as well as a tiara that once belonged to her grandmother, Princess Marina of Greece, which she wore when she married Prince George, the Duke of Kent and youngest son of George V. Gabriella said of her gown: "I've been in love with Luisa Beccaria dresses for a long time and I'm so lucky to have my dream dress designed by her."

READ: Lady Gabriella Windsor to wear FOUR wedding dresses to her royal wedding