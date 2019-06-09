This Morning star Phillip Schofield rocks stylish new haircut Suits you, Phillip!

Over the weekend, Phillip Schofield enjoyed a spot of pampering after visiting the hairdressers. The This Morning host went along to get his famous silver hair trimmed, and came out with a stylish new look. On Instagram Stories, the father-of-two shared a before-and-after photo, writing: "That's better" next to the finished results. Phillip's hair is arguably his trademark, and the star has previously opened up about going grey at a young age, and how he now regrets dyeing it during his early twenties. During a 2016 episode of This Morning, Phil said: "I started to go grey when I was sixteen," he told the cameras. He continued: "By 22, 23, there was quite a lot and I wish I hadn't coloured it then and I would have left it."

Phillip Schofield shared a before-and-after photo of his hair

Phillip then added he regretted colouring it at all. "It would have been quite cool at 16. You never know. Don't fall into that trap. [Dyeing your hair] costs a fortune it takes ages and dyes your head, you just don't need to do it." The TV star also stood his ground after being asked by the producers at This Morning to dye his hair. In an interview with the Daily Mail Weekend magazine, he said of the moment: "We had an executive who came in and said, 'Right, there are a few things I want to change – I want Fern in power suits, in glam dresses, I want Phil to dye his hair back to black.' Both Fern and I said, 'B***** off', and not long after, he did!"

MORE: Alex Jones shares adorable photo of son Teddy during family day out

The This Morning star looked stylish with his new look

It's been a busy few weeks for Phillip, who recently returned to the UK after a holiday in the Algarve over the half term holidays. The TV presenter went away with his wife, Stephanie Lowe, and also spent time with his This Morning co-host Holly Willoughby and her husband and children, who were also staying at the same resort. The duo often go away together at the same time, and enjoy spending time with each other's families.

READ: Princess Eugenie celebrates special milestone with Jack Brooksbank

Touchingly, when Phillip was away, he took along Jordan Bear, a peace bear that is owned by Figen Murray, the mother of Manchester Arena attack victim Martyn Hett. Figen had appeared on This Morning just before the half term holidays, and took along Jordan Bear with her, explaining that she regularly sends him out with a note, asking people to pass him on to others on their travels Phillip had asked to take the bear with him on his holiday, and took several pictures of Jordan Bear during the trip, including one with him and Holly on the beach. Phillip then took the bear with him to Manchester where he presented the British Soap Awards on his return from holiday.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.