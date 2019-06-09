Alex Jones shares adorable photo of son Teddy during family day out Teddy is now a big brother!

Over the weekend, Alex Jones and her husband Charlie Thomson treated their oldest son Teddy to a fun day out. The doting parents took their toddler to an adventure park, where he enjoyed going on the rides with his dad. The One Show presenter shared a lovely picture of her son and husband, and joked: "Who's having more fun?" This would have been an extra-special day for Alex and Charlie – who returned to work at the beginning of last week after his paternity leave had come to an end. The pair would have enjoyed spending quality time together with both Teddy and their newborn son Kit, who they welcomed at the end of May.

Alex Jones' son Teddy and her husband Charlie Thomson

Since giving birth to Kit, Alex has been sharing the ups and downs of motherhood the second time around. On Friday, the 42-year-old shared a video of herself in the early hours of morning where she revealed little boy Kit kept her awake all night. "Cluster feeding. Seven hours and counting," she wrote across the post. Moments later, Alex added another video of her baby fidgeting. "How can something so small make so much noise? #snufflyhedgehogbaby," she teased.

Alex gave birth to her second son Kit in May

The star has also spoken honesty about her fears of becoming a mother-of-two just before Kit's arrival. "Everybody has nerves about being a mum and being a parent," she said on podcast I See What You're Saying. "Pregnancy for any woman is a period of excitement, also slightly terrifying as you don't know what to expect. Even with your second it's like: 'How am I going to do two?'" The TV star added: "Mum was amazing at the beginning, when we first had Teddy, for the first three weeks, thankfully. I don't know how we would have done it without her.

Luckily, Alex had nothing to worry about. While she was also apprehensive about how Teddy would react to having a younger sibling, it sounds like he's taken his role on like a pro. Appearing via a video link on The One Show to announce Kit's arrival in May, Alex told hosts Matt Baker and Angela Scanlon: "Teddy has taken it like a duck to water, being a big brother. He's been fantastic, really gentle with him." The TV presenter also joked that she and Charlie were having to break the news to Teddy that his little brother would be called Kit, and not Thomas like he had wanted. She explained that her oldest son wanted his sibling to be named after Thomas the Tank Engine.

