Fleur East's wedding hair was totally stunning - here's how she achieved it It's all thanks to her go-to hairdresser, James Earnshaw

Fleur East recently shared her gorgeous wedding day with HELLO! - and boy, was it a beauty. Speaking of glam, we couldn't wait to get the low-down on her beauty secrets after the big day - can we talk about that stunning bridal hair? Unsurprisingly, Fleur decided to embrace her gorgeous natural texture for wedding day, but wanted to add a little extra something-something - enter her go-to hairdresser James Earnshaw, who flew out to Morocco to create the look. Lucky for us, he's spilled the beans!

Fleur and Marcel's beautiful wedding day

"Fleur's wedding look was all about creating something glam, with volume, but keeping the entire look quite effortless," he says. "I've been working with Fleur for about two years now and we always spoke about how we would style her wedding hair on the day - Fleur has incredible natural texture and volume but we just wanted to add a little bit of extra length and thickness."

The I'm A Celebrity star added extra oomph to her hair with tailored extensions, which they trialled a few weeks before the wedding. "I bespoke coloured extensions to match her hair colour and used a few clip-ins just to fill her hair out a little bit," says James.

James added extensions and tonged individual pieces

As for products, it was important to consider the hot weather on the day, according to James - since Fleur and Marcel married in beautiful Morocco. "I was aware of the humidity, so I made sure I spent time getting her hair extra polished," he said. "I used the Amika Curl Corps Enhancing Gel and Defining Cream - the gel has a slight hold and fights against humidity while the cream adds moisture and shine. Once applied, I diffuse-dried the hair, added in the extensions and used a small tong just to add more definition and glamour to her natural hair texture. Once cool, I ran my fingers through to separate the curls."

He used Amika curl products on the day

Fleur wore a beautifully-beaded gown by J'Aton Couture, set off perfectly with a couple of chic hair slides to finish her hair look. "I brushed one side of her hair back and added some pearl hair slides that I sourced from Kela," adds James. "The detail matched the bodice of the dress so it tied the look in."

Curly and afro brides - this is one to add to your Pinterest boards! See all the pictures from Fleur and Marcel's stunning wedding day here.