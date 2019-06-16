Exclusive: Fleur East and husband Marcel Badiane-Robin share their wedding photos with HELLO! Congratulations!

Fleur East and her longterm love Marcel Badiane-Robin have shared their fairytale wedding exclusively with HELLO! magazine. The I'm a Celebrity and X Factor star and Marcel, who have been together for nine years, tied the knot against the magnificent backdrop of the Atlas Mountains in Morocco in front of guests including Harry and Sandra Redknapp, Vas J Morgan and AJ Odudu on June 8.

"It was the best day of my life, filled with so much love. A dream," Fleur, who wore a jaw-dropping gown by J'Aton Couture, said. "I'm just excited to call Marcel my husband. Our wedding was perfect. The weather was amazing, the skies were so clear, every single guest was invested in the day and all got on with each other. The love in the congregation was overwhelming. I'll never forget the feeling. I took in every single second of it."

Fleur and Marcel tied the knot on 8 June

Marcel told HELLO!: "When I saw Fleur in her dress I felt like the luckiest man in the universe, not just the world. When I saw her walking down the aisle, the emotions took over and for the first time ever it felt real. That was the moment I realised Fleur, my best friend, was going to be my wife. She looked so beautiful, I just want to do it all over again."

"It was the best day of my life, filled with so much love. A dream," the singer said

In the interview Fleur, who changed into a white bridal jumpsuit by Raine and Bea for the reception, also reveals that she gave a surprise performance at the end of the night. "I actually ended up performing in the end. The DJ put Sax on and handed me the microphone!" she laughs. "I had a feeling that was going to happen. Then he asked me to sing for my husband and I sang If I Ain't Got You by Alicia Keys - it was the first song that came to my head! It was actually a really nice moment."

"The love in the congregation was overwhelming," she said

Fleur also reveals that jungle king and football manager Harry Rednapp shared advice for the newlyweds. "He said to be mates. That's the main thing, that you're friends."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.