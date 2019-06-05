Strictly's Katya Jones shows off dramatic new hair colour – see her transformation Wow, she's so brave!

We love a celeb hair transformation here at HELLO! and Strictly star Katya Jones has brightened up our Wednesday with a new hair look. Thanks Katya! The professional dancer took to her Instagram page to show a snap of her new hair colour – and we warn you, it's a huge surprise. Rather than go for a standard switch from brunette to blonde, red or black, Katya has gone GREY. Yes, you heard that right. The star posted a picture of herself with long, grey tresses with black roots and we have to say, it looks kind of cool. Nothing beats a change.

We have a confession though… Katya's grey locks are in fact a wig and not the real thing. The dancer wrote: "Ha! What do you reckon guys??? I thought I should check if grey suits me since I’ve had few grey hairs popping out! I feel like it’s Ariel that’s gone grey look!@traceyjones.hmua got me hooked on wigs!"

Katya with her husband Neil Jones

There were divided opinions amongst Joanne's followers at her new hair shade, with one posting: "You look stunning!! Really suits you!!" and another saying, "Generally I think you're extremely hot but don't like this. Sorry xxx." Katya's fellow Strictly dancer Joanne Clifton commented on the wig too, telling her friend: "You look good with all hair!!!" and Katya replied, "@realjoanneclifton that’s utterly not true I look horrendous with blonde hair."

Katya wore a bob wig recently too

This isn't the first time Katya has played around with different hairstyles – the star recently shared a backstage shot from the Strictly live tour on Instagram, revealing an on-trend long bob. "New hair new me! @mrs_katjones rocking a bob!! Hair by @traceyjones.hmua," she captioned it.

What do you think HELLO! readers… is Katya's grey look a keeper?

