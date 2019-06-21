Zoe Ball wows fans with stunning new hair transformation This. Is. Gorgeous.

Zoe Ball is known for her choppy tousled shoulder-lengths, always styled perfectly with a cool-girl wave - but did you know she has subtle hair secret? She adds extensions to her go-to cut for extra fullness, like a number of celebrities - and on Thursday, she shared her most recent transformation shot from the salon floor. "Hadley @hadleyyateshair working his weave wonder this afternoon with @greatlengthsuk tapes to add a bit of fullness. Magician @hershesons," she captioned the snap, which saw her showing off her new 'do.

Zoe showed off her new look on Instagram

Fans had plenty of questions after she shared her new look! "Oooh Zoe... could I ask... how much hair do you have added in, and which areas? I'm a similar length to you and am thinking of adding some for thickness too....any info would be helpful, thank you!" one asked, while another added: "Looks stunning! Honestly no idea up until now that you wear tapes."

A further follower praised her for her honesty, writing: "I love that you share this as I have such hair envy. I always assume everyone else has beautiful hair all the time naturally. Looks lovely Zoe."

She had previously chopped her locks shorter

We're not surprised the Strictly: It Takes Two presenter is a fan of the low-maintenance tape extensions, which can be applied super quickly and are known for their natural finish. And luckily, we've got the lowdown on the look from Zoe's hairdresser Hadley, who told HELLO!: "We created Zoe's look by using GL Tapes from Great Lengths. We used two shades, 09 and 27 to create a seamless blend with Zoe's base shade. A total of 15 GL Tapes were applied to the sides and through the back to add fullness and texture."

Earlier in June, the star had opted for a slightly shorter cut than usual, chopping her lengths up to a neck-skimming bob, so it looks like the new extensions have added a bit of extra length, too. What do you reckon to her new look? Here's hoping we see Zoe back on our screens soon - that gorgeous new 'do just isn't suitable only for radio…