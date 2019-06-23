Stacey Solomon shows off her hair transformation after the birth of baby Rex – check it out A well-earned pampering session!

Loose Women star Stacey Solomon shared her post-baby hair transformation with her fans on Instagram on Saturday. The presenter, who revealed earlier that day that she hadn't left the house in the month since her baby son Rex was born, also admitted she hadn't had much time for personal grooming in those weeks, either.

Stacey gave birth to her third child, son Rex, on 23 May 2018

In a series of videos posted to her Instagram Stories, she shared the process of having her hair washed and dyed by her friend and hair and make-up artist Penelope Ryan. The first couple of shots showed Stacey having her hair filled with foils, as she explained to the camera: "In the garden, and Penny has come over to help me try and freshen up my 'fro."

"No bleach," she added, "but a little light tint to try to make me look like a human again. I like it already, I look like Cindy Lou Who" she laughed, referring to the young girl from Dr Seuss's How The Grinch Stole Christmas who was known for her ridiculously tall hairdo.

Stacey shared videos of her transformation with her 1.8 million Instagram followers

In the next video, she shook out her wet hair, which now had a visibly darker sheen. "I think I've washed my hair twice in the last month, so this feels gooooood," she said. She followed up with a photo of herself lying down, letting her hair dry naturally, which she captioned: "Too tired to dry it so will finish tomorrow." A later photo showed her snuggled up to baby Rex, her hair now looking sleek and shiny.

Stacey admitted she had hardly had time to wash her hair since giving birth

It's hardly surprising she's been exhausted, as Rex is her third child, and her partner Joe Swash's second, so their family home is always busy. Stacey has two sons, Zachary, 11, and seven-year-old Leighton while Joe's son Harry turned 12 earlier this month. The couple started dating in 2015 and Joe was by her side throughout her pregnancy, springing into action when Rex arrived early. "I was sitting in bed thinking we have two weeks left and at six in the morning, Stacey was like, 'It’s happening,’” he told her Loose Women colleagues earlier this month.

Stacey seemed happy to have had a makeover – and to be cuddled up with baby Rex

The former EastEnders actor popped onto the panel to fill in Stacey's colleagues and fans on the sudden arrival of their son, revealing that he had to dash round Mothercare while she was still in hospital to pick up nappies, dummies, and other newborn essentials.

