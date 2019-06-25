Sarah Ferguson wows This Morning viewers with a shock hair transformation Looking good Sarah!

Sarah Ferguson appeared on This Morning on Tuesday, where she discussed Natasha's Law with Tanya and Nadim Ednan-Laperouse in memory of teenager Natasha Ednan-Laperouse who died of a food allergy. The former wife of Prince Andrew looked wonderful on the show, rocking one of her favourite colours - green, in the form of a vibrant dress which she teamed with a pair of fancy flat shoes. But did you notice her hair? The mother of Princess Beatrice and Eugenie decided to wear her famous mane in a voluminous, sleek style which had some serious height at the crown - rather like a beehive. And with her hair swept over her face, it was a great look for the Duchess.

We are loving Sarah's 60's style look

We also noticed how glowing Sarah's skin appeared on-screen. This could be due to great genes - but also her love of facials! The 59-year-old has been enjoying looking after her skin for many years, having facials with Jo Malone CBE back in the 80s. "Sarah Ferguson had been coming to me for treatments for years, "Jo explained in her autobiography, Jo Malone, My Story. "When I first met her, before she was engaged to Prince Andrew, she lived in Clapham, South London. She was down to earth and had a wicked sense of humour that often left me in stitches" she revealed.

The CEO of Jo Loves even got an invite to the Duchess of York's wedding! She wrote: "In 1986, she actually invited me and my husband Gary – whom I'd married a year before – to her wedding. I was astonished; I was only the girl who did her face, but that gesture tells you a lot about her." And Jo even visited Buckingham Palace to give the mother-of-two her regular facial! Can you imagine?

