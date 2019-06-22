Phillip Schofield stuns fans with dramatic hair transformation We like it!

Phillip Schofield may be known as a silver fox – but that couldn’t have been further from the truth on Saturday. The This Morning presenter had a drastic makeover after his mum persuaded him to dye his white hair a bright shade of blue! Sharing an image on Instagram of him and his mum, who was also sporting blue hair, Phillip said: My mother encouraged this!!! Luckily for Phillip, the dye was from a spray can and simply washes out with shampoo.

Looking good!

Sharing the moment he was coerced into the blue rinse on his Instagram stories, Phillip started off easy with some simple glitter sprayed into his hair, however he wasn't a fan of that, saying into the camera: "I hate fecking glitter, I hate it." But his family didn't seem to think that glitter was enough, as they soon encouraged him go one step further and have the blue colour sprayed onto his hair. After wincing at the sight of the product, Phillip asked: "Does it wash out? I'm on the telly on Monday, does it wash out? Are you sure?" Following his family's reassuring comments, the presenter gave in and sighed: "Go on then."

This was his mum's idea

Despite his shocked reaction, Phillip's fans loved his new look, with many asking him to keep the blue in his hair for his appearance on This Morning on Monday. One fan joked: "Mum's always know best." And another said: "Blue hair dye? Keep it for Monday." While a third added: "Two peas in a pod," and a fourth simply said: "Your mother is a legend!"

Will his hair be blue on Monday?

We're yet to know what his co-host Holly Willoughby thinks of his new 'do – but we can assume she'll be a big fan of Phillip's brush with a blue rinse, we definitely are!

