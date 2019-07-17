Little Mix's Jesy Nelson stuns fans with gorgeous new hairstyle - take a look We LOVE the look!

Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson has surprised her followers with a stunning new makeover - and it's amazing! The 28-year-old, who is in a relationship with Love Island star Chris Hughes, has ditched her long locks for a sleek, dark brunette bob. The pop star was nothing short of compliments, with one fan writing: "You natural beautyyyyy, I love you so much." [sic] Another said: "Beautiful. I love this hairstyle!" A third post read: "Omg Jess. You look amazing."

Over the years, since joining chart-topping group Little Mix, superstar Jesy has tried out a range of hairstyles. She has previously looked fab with long, brunette locks, totally nailed the red shade and looks stunning with both curly and straight hair. Last year, the singer even worked the straight blonde long bob with streaks of baby pink.

During Wednesday's This Morning, Jesy and her bandmates opened up about their beauty secrets, the highs and the lows throughout their career to date. On their makeup styles, Jessy remembered: "You know what, we went from very natural, young fresh faced to looking like…" Perried Edwards added: "We went from really young fresh girls not really wearing much makeup, maybe a little foundation on the lip when it was in, to then being really heavy and looking way older. We looked way beyond our years." To which, Jessy agreed: "We looked very cheap and tacky."

Unimpressed with the remark, Perrie explained: "Jess! It was the style back then. We just felt more secure with lots and lots of makeup on. I do really just think that we’ve got better at knowing what we suit and we don’t feel the need to pile it on anymore."

