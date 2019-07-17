Stacey Solomon shares very honest parenting confession after revealing anxiety battle The Loose Women star welcomed little Rex in May

Stacey Solomon has been very open about her journey following the birth of her third son, Rex. On Wednesday, the Loose Women panellist admitted she was "feeling weird" but vowed to keep positive in a very candid post. Taking to her Instagram Stories, the 29-year-old - who is in a relationship with former EastEnders star Joe Swash - shared a picture of herself looking emotional as she held her little baby in her arms. "Feeling weird today… must keep busy," she wrote.

Stacey Solomon posted this candid post on Wednesday

The TV star welcomed her third son in May, and has since been keeping fans up-to-date with her progress. Just days ago, Stacey revealed her battle with anxiety and told her followers that she was trying to "keep her mind busy". She explained: "Having a super anxious day today so I'm currently counting my leg hairs to stop my mind from wandering. This should keep my mind busy for at least an hour."

In another post, Stacey explained how lavender helped with her struggle. "Couldn't keep my mind still today," she shared. "It was wondering off into some strange places. After spending the morning googling every which way to switch my brain off I came to the conclusion that because lavender was mentioned in almost every 'keep calm remedy' that I needed to visit a lavender farm."

"I don’t know what I thought would happen," she added. "Maybe I'd roll around in it and breath it in so deeply that my thoughts slept for a while. The lavender didn't get rid of my anxiety but it was beautiful and for the hour I spent picking it I definitely thought less about anything scary and more about how to cut the right bits and survive the killer bees."

Feeling rather relived, she continued: "It got us all out of the house, it was breathtakingly beautiful and it took me away, even if just for a couple of hours, from the dread. If anyone reading this feels the same, getting out and occupying your mind might help, it does with me sometimes." Stacey is also a doting mum to sons Zachary, ten, and Leighton, seven, while Joe is a father to 12-year-old son Harry from a previous relationship.

