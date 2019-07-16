Ex-EastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa shows off the results of latest hair transformation We love it!

Jacqueline Jossa has unveiled her latest look - and fans are here for it! The former EastEnders star recently took to Instagram to show off her new glossy blonde mane with balayage layers. "New hair, how do you feel? @beauty_worksonline @hairbysarrahglam facials @makeupbymikey," she wrote alongside a selfie on Monday.

The 26-year-old was nothing short of compliments, with one follower saying: "I love how you keep it real, it's okay to be glammed up but it's more important to feel comfortable in your natural state & of course if you’re a massive lover of makeup that's okay too." Another remarked: "You look absolutely amazing!!" A third post read: "Beautiful! Loving your hair colour too!" A fourth fan added: "Loving the look, hair is a lovely colour. X." Another follower said: "You look pretty perfect to me @jacjossa."

READ: Jacqueline Jossa pays the sweetest birthday tribute to husband Dan Osborne

The post comes shortly after Jacqueline revealed the possibility of expanding her family with Dan Osborne. Although the couple are enjoying parenthood, having another child is not top of their list of priorities at the moment. "It's a funny one," she told new! magazine earlier this month. "Right now, absolutely not!"

MORE: EastEnders star Tameka Empson to take break after 10 years on Albert Square

"But at the end of the day, I'm only 26, so it's a hard question to answer," she added. "How would I know? I can't even answer what I'll be doing, in like, four years' time." The couple tied the knot in 2017 but split less than a year after their wedding. They reconciled following Dan's stint on Celebrity Big Brother and their marriage appeared to be firmly back on track a few months later.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.