Courteney Cox transforms her hair with a statement fringe during trip to London salon

Courteney Cox took a trip to London, and came back with a new hairstyle! The Friends actress paid a visit to Fitzrovia salon George Northwood – a favourite with stars including Gwyneth Paltrow and Alexa Chung – where the team transformed her brunette hair by adding subtle highlights and a fringe. Courteney shared a photo of herself with her new hair on Instagram, and wrote in the caption: "Somebody had some free time in London today. Thanks, @georgenorthwood and @sallynorthwood." The star's famous friends approved of her new look, with Reese Witherspoon writing: "The bangs are very chic," while Poppy Delevingne wrote: "Beautiful." Big Little Lies actress Laura Dern added: "Beauty!!"

Fans had been more hopeful than ever that Courteney will reprise her role of Monica Geller, as talk of a Friends reunion has circulated over the past few months. Friends marked its 25th anniversary earlier in the year, and the female stars of the show have spoken out about a potential reunion – and none of them have said no! Most recently, Friends stars went into a frenzy in June after Courteney met up with her co-stars Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow to celebrate her 55th birthday. Courteney shared a lovely photo of the trio on Instagram, and wrote: "How lucky am I to celebrate my birthday with these two??? I love you girls. So much."

However, while the cast are up for a reunion, the sitcom's creators - Marta Kauffman, David Crane, and Kevin Bright - have other ideas. Marta spoke out at the Friends 25th Anniversary Panel in New York on Friday at the Tribeca TV Festival, and said: "We will not be doing a reunion show. We will not be doing a reboot. The reason is this is a show about that time in your life where your friends are your family. Once you start having a family, that changes. So it wouldn't be what's at the heart of the show anymore. The other reason is, it's not going to beat what we did."

David added: "We really feel like we did the show that we really wanted to do. We got it right and we put the bow on it. As Marta says, if you visited those characters now, it would just have a different DNA. It would just not be the same show. Chances are it wouldn’t be as good as a show."

In 2016, five of the six cast members – minus Matthew Perry - reunited for NBC's tribute to director James Burrows, in which they reminisced about the most memorable scenes from the show. Jennifer also spoke about her chemistry with her fellow cast members. "In the beginning, it was not a hard thing," she said. "We really just wanted to hang out with each other. It was not, 'We have to do this.' We really just fell in love and adored each other instantly, and would hang out at each other's houses and watched the show together."

