Kourtney Kardashian looks unrecoginsable with a fringe - and jokes her hair looks like a wig

Kourtney Kardashian has proved just how different you can look with another hairstyle. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star delighted her fans on Instagram on Wednesday after sharing an incredible throwback photo of herself with sister Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, which was taken on Christmas morning. The trio were dressed in matching leaopard print pyjamas and Kourtney in particular looked completely different as she was sporting long hair and a blunt fringe. The reality TV star had chosen to post the photo to mark the Christmas countdown. She wrote: "105 days until Christmas (this is not a wig)."

Christmas is the Kardashians' favourite time of the year so its not surprising that Kourtney is already counting down to the holiday period. Matriarch Kris Jenner holds an annual Christmas Eve party each year, and last year it was bigger and better than ever - with A-list guests including Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, while John Legend performed on stage. For the first time the celebrations were held at Kim and Kayne West's mansion, which was decorated to look like a winter wonderland.

As with tradition, they hired the same Santa Claus who they have used for 20 years, who reportedly enjoys going to the parties because the food is so good. It's been an exciting year for Kourtney, who launched her first lifestyle brand Poosh - which was named after her daughter. The venture has been going from strength to strength with new beauty collaborations, millions of social media followers and popular video content. Kourtney has also been able to balance working with looking after her three young children, Mason, nine, Penelope, seven, and Reign, four.

Over the summer, the doting mum took her kids travelling around Europe and used the opportunity to upload new travel content on Poosh's website. After she was criticised for her choice of down-time by a social media follower in August after sharing holiday photos, Kourtney had the best response. The follower had written: "Kourtney this is why people say you don't work girl," she replied: "We all have our priorities. So I'll be making memories with my kids and amazing people while living my life to the absolute fullest… travel diary coming soon on @poosh."

