Everything you need to know about Olaplex – the celebrity go-to hair treatment Fact: Olaplex isn't just for blondes

Perfectly preened A-listers from Gwyneth Paltrow to Kim Kardashian swear by Olaplex. The hair treatment has been the buzz of the industry for years, and after trying it out for myself at Live True London, I can totally see why Olaplex isn't just a passing fad. The aim is not to nourish or condition your hair, but to repair any broken bonds. Do you frequently dye your hair, use straighteners and curling irons or blow dry your mane a lot? Then Olaplex might just be for you. Read on for everything you need to know...

What is Olaplex?

There's a lot of science behind Olaplex but put simply, the treatment cures your hair from within. It includes a patented active ingredient, which finds broken bonds in your hair on a molecular level and repairs them. Your hair may be damaged from chemical, thermal and mechanical factors, so Olaplex works to strengthen these bonds and link them back together. It's all very well using conditioner after you shampoo, but Olaplex goes that one step further and works its magic from within. It doesn't promise silky soft, conditioned hair but can guarantee a stronger, healthier mane – in other words, say goodbye to split hairs.

Olaplex comes in two steps at a salon

What happens during your appointment?

Olaplex is commonly used on people who dye their hair often, as it helps to repair any damaged hair but also enhances and locks in your colour. The treatment can be done before, during or after your normal colour service or it can be used as a stand-alone or express treatment. I started off my appointment at Live True London with the Olaplex treatment, followed by a nourishing Redken treatment, but more about that later.

Olaplex works in two steps at the salon, for a total of 15 minutes. Firstly, your stylist will add the Bond Multiplier to your dry, unwashed hair. The multiplier works to rebuild broken disulfide bonds. Secondly, they'll add the Bond Perfector, which basically carries on working from step one and makes sure that any remaining bonds are rebuilt and restored. There is a third step, which is done at home, and that's the Hair Perfector. Not to be mistaken for a conditioner, this treatment reduces breakage and visibly strengthens your hair. It's essentially a diluted version of step one and two and should be used at home once a week.

Olaplex makes your hair stronger and healthier

Is Olaplex just for coloured or bleached hair?

As someone who hasn't dabbled much in hair treatments, I can honestly say that Olaplex is worth giving a go. If you colour your hair often, it's a must, because it locks in your hair colour and prevents it from fading, while also repairing any damage caused by the chemical dye. It's a miracle product, because you're able to colour your hair more often without the fear of having damaged, brittle hair. But even if you don't swap from blonde to brunette like myself, I was very quickly won over after seeing the results. My hair felt stronger, more elastic, less brittle and healthier in just 15 minutes. Magic, I'm telling you.

How often should you use Olaplex?

The salon recommended to have the two-step treatment done every two months and use step number three at home. Or, you can have it done every time you have your normal hair colour service.

Live True London offers the Olaplex treatment

How can I get glossy hair?

What Olaplex won't promise is glossy, shiny hair as it's focusing on repairing your bonds from the inside. So, to complete my hair makeover, Live True London recommended finishing with a Redken conditioning hair treatment, comprising the Redken chemistry system and the Ph bonder. My oh my, my hair has never felt silkier or smoother. I was immediately converted and my lovely stylist Paula said she could play with my new mane for hours and, not to toot my own horn, but I totally agreed! This is exactly what you want for that soft as silk, just wow feeling.