Kourtney Kardashian shocks with blonde hair transformation and we can't get over it The Kardashian sister debuts shocking hair transformation on instagram

The Kardashian ladies have never been shy to go platinum blonde. We've seen Kim rock an icy blonde, Kylie nail a platinum blonde bob and even Kendall Jenner debuted a blonde makeover on the runway during London Fashion Week. Now the most recent of the Kardashian clan to turn the to light side is Kourtney Kardashian.

Taking to her Instagram, the 30-year-old mum of three posed in a mirror selfie with Rapunzel-length platinum blonde hair, twinning with her framed Barbie prints in the background. She captioned the photo: "Her name is Daisy." The reality star debuted her new alter ego sending fans and family wild. Many fans commented on how good Kourtney looked blonde, one fan wrote: "OMG can you permanently go that colour? It really suits you Kourt" whilst another wrote, "Ughh you're so pretty in any hairstyles". Sister Kylie also confirmed her approval by welcoming Kourtney's new alter ego, commenting: "Hi daisy."

This is the first time we have seen Kourtney blonde since THOSE throwback pictures resurfaced of Kourtney in her teens sporting a platinum blonde bob - so 90s! Taking to the Kardashian app Kourtney revealed that she loved her blonde hair as a teen but confessed she wouldn't dye it blonde permanently again: "I'll probably never do something this extreme with my hair again - because it destroyed my hair and took forever to get healthy - I'm happy I tried it once." Even though this time around Kourtney may only be a rocking a blonde wig, we think the star nails the blonde look. We can't wait for Kourtney to bring Daisy out on the red carpet one day - imagine this look in full Kardashian glam!

Kourtney wasn't the only Kardashian to show off her blonde locks on Monday as her sister Khloe also took to Instgram to show-off her full hair-glam. Posting on her Instagram feed, the 35-year-old mum of one posed in a sultry selfie with her long blonde locks tied up in a high pony the reality star simply captioned: "Happy Monday" - is this the Kardashians confirming blondes DO have more fun? You'll have to take a leaf out the Kardashian's book and find out for yourself.