Victoria Beckham transforms hair with chic ponytail at star-studded art event

Victoria Beckham makes scruffy look chic! The former Spice Girl rocked a new hairstyle on Monday evening as she attended a star-studded art auction at Sotheby's, and enlisted the help of her good friend and celebrity hairdresser Ken Paves. Taking to Instagram Stories before stepping out, the fashion designer shared a video of herself with Ken as he styled her hair. "We are getting ready for tonight's event, Ken what have you done to the hair?" Victoria said. "A low, scruffy ponytail," Ken replied. On Victoria's second Instagram account, Victoria Beckham Beauty, she shared a photo of her ponytail, and wrote: "Nobody does a ponytail like Ken." Victoria's hairdresser Ken has been down in London since the weekend and came to visit her at home along with her best friend, Eva Longoria.

Victoria Beckham had her hair styled in a 'scruffy' ponytail by hairdresser Ken Paves

Of course, Victoria also wore her own makeup to the event too, as well as pieces from her latest VB collection. David Beckham's wife listed the products her makeup artist had applied to give her a smoky eye, which were the Smoky Eye Brick in Signature, Satin Kajal Liner in Bordeaux and Lid Lustre in Mink. She also shared a short video revealing details of her outfit, which consisted of a black ruffled blouse and tailored trousers from her SS20 collection. "I'm wearing one of my favourite looks from my new collection," she said.

The former Spice Girl also shared a photo of her outfit

Victoria's fashion and beauty empire just keeps growing. The mother-of-four officially launched her debut beauty brand at the beginning of September, a day before her fashion show at London Fashion Week. Victoria Beckham Beauty has been a hit with many famous faces. In 2017, meanwhile, Victoria was honoured with an OBE for her services to the fashion industry, being handed the accolade by Prince William during a ceremony at Buckingham Palace. Victoria's fashion empire also boasts a secondary diffusion line Victoria, Victoria Beckham. Famous fans of her label include her close friend Eva Longoria and fellow A-listers Gwyneth Paltrow, Sienna Miller and Blake Lively, as well as The Voice UK host Emma Willis - who more often than not is seen rocking a VB trouser suit on the days she presents live TV. Victoria's clothes are even popular with royalty, and the Duchess of Sussex has stepped out in her pieces on more than one occasion.

