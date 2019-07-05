Victoria Beckham rocks the ultimate 80s hair 'do and we're obsessed What do you think?

Victoria Beckham may change her wardrobe frequently, but when it comes to her famous brunette mane, she tends to keep it pretty simple. Although she's toyed with hair extensions in the past - and a hint of blonde for good measure - the former Spice Girl is known for her sleek, straight bob. So you can imagine our surprise when she shared a video of her sporting slicked back, wet-look hair! The 80's style was part of her forthcoming cover for German Vogue and we can't get enough of the retro look. Sharing a shot of the cover, VB wrote: "Thank u @christianearpvogue for featuring me on the cover of the August issue, celebrating 40 years of @voguegermany. Photographed by @chriscolls. #40jahrevoguedeutschland x Kisses VB." Victoria's 25.6 million Instagram followers were very taken with the look, with one fan writing: "Love the slick back hair Posh!"

We loved Victoria's slicked-back look, what a change!

The fashion mogul loves beauty almost as much as she loves clothes and often shares some of her top tips with her fans online. The brunette star uses an array of lotions and potions.

Back in March, the wife of David Beckham revealed her favourite shampoo - and you can buy it in Boots. The Josh Wood Colour Radiating Shampoo For Fine Brunette Hair and matching conditioner are her faves, and they cost £10 each. Not bad right? Victoria said of the duo: "Sulfate free ladies!! With UV filters." If it's got Victoria's seal of approval, then you know it's got be good.

Josh Wood Colour Radiating Shampoo & Conditioner For Fine Brunette Hair, £10 each, Boots

The 45-year-old also said she swears by a Slip pillowcase. After reading up on how great it is for your hair - we can see why she can't be without it.

MORE: THIS is what Victoria Beckham wore to sports day - and David looks pretty swish too

The Slip original is a silk pillowcase that took a whopping ten years to develop.

Slip Silk Pillowcase, £85, Look Fantastic

Super soft and silky, it may be priced at £85, but it's like getting a beauty treatment each night when you nod off on one of these, as the silk material is SO gentle on your skin and hair.

READ: Victoria Beckham's T-shirt has the most heartwarming message

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.