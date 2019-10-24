Kourtney Kardashian rocks blonde highlights and is compared to Sofia Richie in throwback photo The oldest Kardashian sister has gone through many different hair looks over the years

Kourtney Kardashian got fans talking this week after sharing an incredible throwback photo of herself and Kim Kardashian to mark her younger sister's 39th birthday on Monday. In the picture, Kourtney looked almost unrecognisable with blonde highlights and a middle parting, and fans pointed out that she looked a lot like Khloe Kardashian, and even Sofia Richie – who is dating her ex-boyfriend Scott Disck. The reality TV star was posing with her tongue out, and was dressed in a white polo shirt and grey cardigan. In contrast, Kim wore a pink cardigan and pearl necklace, and had her hair styled up in a neat chignon. The star's followers were quick to comment on Kourtney's appearance, with one writing: "You look so different!" while another wrote: "You look just like Khloe!" A third added: "I thought that was Sofia Richie!" A fourth commented: "Thought that was Sofia for a minute!"

Kourtney Kardashian's blonde highlights resulted in fans comparing her to Sofia Richie

The mother-of-three has experimented with many different hairstyles over the years and has shared photos of herself with a statement fringe, blonde hair and even a blonde ponytail – which she clipped in to channel Ariana Grande in a recent Instagram photo. Kourtney has an incredible sense of style, something that her three children have also inherited. The doting mum likes to let sons Mason, nine, and Reign, four, and daughter Penelope, seven, express themselves with their outfits. Mason in particular has shown an interest in fashion and was pictured buying new trainers with dad Scott over the weekend.

MORE: Romeo Beckham replicates dad David's famous hairstyle

The Poosh founder enjoys experimenting with her hair

Although Kourtney and Scott are no longer together, the pair have found a successful way to co-parent their children, and have even been on holiday together with their kids. Most recently, Kourtney and the children joined Scott and his girlfriend Sofia Richie on a trip to Finland during the Spring Break, where they went to visit Santa's grotto. While Penelope and Reign were excited to visit Father Christmas, Mason was tired and wanted to stay in the car. However, they all enjoyed playing in the snow, with Kourtney sharing some cute photos of their trip on social media.

READ: Celine Dion shares rare photo of sons Eddy and Nelson

And while the Disick children are often on TV, Kourtney hopes that they follow a different career path when they are older. During a recent appearance on The Real Daytime, she was asked whether she's ever considered walking away from the show. The Poosh founder admitted: "Every day is different. But at the moment I'm happy and I'm very into my blessings and feeling very good. But I definitely have my moments where, 'cause I mean, life is short.'" The doting mum also admitted that she's hoping that her children will do something different when they grow up, rather than following in her footsteps. She said of them starting their own reality TV show: "If they want to do it, I think it's whatever their dreams are. I definitely would never push them to do it and it's not something that I'm hoping they're going to do."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.