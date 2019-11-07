This Morning's Martin Lewis shocks fans with dramatic hair transformation Martin is best known for his role on This Morning

Martin Lewis shocked fans on Thursday after tweeting a photo of himself sporting a striking new, slicked-back hairdo. Adding the caption: "In make up, being turned into break bunker character for my show. I've put the wig on first... who am I going to be?" it was clear that the new look was just temporary, but nevertheless, fans were taken aback.

WATCH: Emma Barton and Anton du Beke talk about the judges comments on This Morning

Many replied with tweets along the lines of: "You look so different!" and "Looks good on you!". Others noted hilarious similarities between Martin, 47, and other famous people. Two noted similarities between the money expert and former Prime Minister Tony Blair, with others offering up Arnold Schwarzenegger, Michael Sheen and Benedict Cumberbatch.

MORE: Martin Lewis warns people about false adverts using his face and name

In make up, being turned into break bunker character for my show. I've put the wig on first... who am I going to be? pic.twitter.com/nqgT1EMcJi — Martin Lewis (@MartinSLewis) November 7, 2019

Martin shared the snap on Twitter

Martin is best known for his role on ITV's This Morning, where he presents to viewers a myriad of ways to save money. He is also the host of The Martin Lewis Money Show, which also airs on ITV and has been hailed as the UK's most watched current affairs show.

MORE: Martin Lewis reveals how homeowners could be risking £1,000 fine

In February, the father-of-one shocked fans again when he announced a drastic career change, taking to the stage at the London Palladium to perform in All Star Musicals. Speaking on This Morning at the time, Martin revealed: "I don't listen to music. I don't sing. I've never been in a choir. And I've said no to lots of TV talent show type programmes. Yet my little girl loves musicals, and so I've been watching them with her; and when I mentioned that I'd been asked to do All Star Musicals, she got very excited. I love my little girl, and I love a challenge, so I'm going to try and take my vocal chords to places they've never been before!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.