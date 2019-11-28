Cheryl shocks with four dramatic hair transformations - and one was a bob The former Girls Aloud star shocked fans with her bob...

Since rising to fame as part of the band Girls Aloud in 2002, Cheryl Cole has made girls across the world envious of her thick long hair that she effortlessly wears in a classic bouncy blowdry. After fans spent years trying to replicate the style, she stunned by showcasing a short 1920s hairstyle for an appearance at the Borne Charity’s Wonderland on The Orient Express Gala dinner in London on Wednesday night. The event aimed to raise money for research that works towards preventing premature birth.

As she arrived at Freemason’s Hall, she brought the glam wearing a black lace By Malene Birger dress which featured a sheer neckline, ruffled shoulders and asymmetrical hem, with a fluffy black jacket layered over the top. She continued to embrace the twenties vibe by accessorising with a Chanel pearl necklace, but it was her wavy hair that had us all doing a double-take.

It appeared as though she had stepped straight out of F. Scott Fitzgerald's The Great Gatsby, channelling the main character Daisy Buchanan with a short bob. Instead of opting for a dramatic hair transformation by chopping off the long length, she had actually just styled her hair into a chic updo.

Taking to her Instagram stories, she recently revealed some of her hair secrets to her 3.6 million followers in a series of videos. Using Easilocks Hair Extensions, she showcased three very different hairstyles, including short and straight, short and wavy, and long and curly.

Speaking of the short wavy style, she said: "I like to run my fingers through it to take the curl a bit more, but some like it more bouncy. Either way it looks great to me." But it comes as no surprise that she said her classic long curls was her go-to style. "This is my long wavy and it's my favourite personal one that I like to use daily," the 36-year-old said as she ran her fingers through the length of her hair. After stating it makes her feel glamorous, she said: "This is very me".

