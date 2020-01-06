Alex Jones shares bittersweet photo of sons as she finishes maternity leave

Alex Jones has revealed she has "mixed feelings" as she prepares to return to The One Show after being on maternity leave for almost a year. To mark her highly-anticipated return to the green sofa, the 42-year-old shared a gorgeous black-and-white photo with her two young sons, two-year-old Teddy and seven-month-old Kit. "Back to work today," she wrote on Instagram on Monday morning. "So many different feelings. Anxious about leaving the boys, excited to be back on the show."

Alex Jones shared this lovely snap with her boys

She added: "As soon as I put lipstick on this morning, little Ted looked at me with his huge brown eyes and asked, 'Where are you going mummy?' It nearly killed me, but it's time to go back and I'm looking forward to going back to a job I love, but my goodness, I'll miss these two. So here we go... the juggle begins."

MORE: Alex Jones enjoys night out with Matt Baker ahead of return to The One Show

Her co-host Matt Baker was one of the first to respond, writing: "Sorry I won't be alongside you for your first ONE back Al. We do what we do for our children... #workingparents. Enjoy X." Matt, who has worked alongside Alex for nine years on the BBC show, is currently starring in the West End production of Goldilocks and the Three Bears, and will be reunited with Alex next week.

WATCH: Alex Jones in 60 seconds

Fellow TV presenter Ore Oduba remarked: "You are amazing @alexjonesthomson. The end!!!" Sympathising, Myleene Klass added: "The juggle is real mama! It hurts us more than them. The guilt for us can be all consuming and yet, you walk back in the door, and they don’t even bat an eyelid! I'm def a better mum for working than not X." [sic] Helen Skelton shared: "So glad you said this. Never feel like we have the right balance x."

READ: Eamonn Holmes reflects on 'difficult year' with wife Ruth after her sister's death

Meanwhile, it is set to be a bittersweet few months for Alex and her co-host Matt as they will be preparing to go their separate ways in March. Matt, 42, recently announced that he would be leaving The One Show in March. In December, the dad-of-two explained that one of the main reasons behind his resignation was to spend more time with his family, saying: "At this time of year, I like to take stock and reflect. The One Show has been a massive part of my life for almost a decade now and I have loved every second of being a part of it. But I am going to be leaving this green sofa in the spring."

He continued: "Of course I'd like to thank Alex, who I've shared this sofa with for all these years. And the teams of people who work on this show all around the UK, the ones who you do not get to see; the researchers, the producers, the studio crew, everyone that makes this show feel like a massive family. And I'm going to miss you all very much indeed. Thank you all from the bottom of my heart."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.