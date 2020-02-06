We are completely in love with Vogue Williams' new hair! With her luscious blonde locks always preened to perfection, the star has long been a source of hair envy. However, she recently posted several snaps of her gorgeous new updo on social media and we are desperate to replicate it. Getting all glammed up for an appearance on Lorraine, Vogue showed off her messy yet chic chignon on Instagram, courtesy of the talented mobile hairdressing service Blow by Mella.

With the top sections twisted into delicate knots and the long length fashioned into a low bun with loose strands falling around her face, Vogue nailed the effortlessly elegant look. Speaking of the style, the hairstylist wrote: "The messier the better @voguewilliams. hair situation is [bomb] this morning. Crunchy wispy updo for this babe. booked via @secretspauk."

Royal fans may have noticed the style looks very similar to Kate Middleton's go-to hairstyle. When she's not sporting her trademark bouncy blowdry, the royal loves to rock a timeless chignon, particularly for red carpet events. From the intricate plaited 'do she rocked at the Royal Albert Hall back in 2012 to the elegant style she wore for the St Patrick's Day Parade in 2019, the Duchess of Cambridge has worn several variations of the hairstyle over the years. The one difference with Vogue's look is the slightly more relaxed, messy finish. Gorgeous!

To finish off her beauty look, makeup artist Rachael Keeley gave the presenter long black lashes, glossy lips and accentuated her moles. Vogue explained: "This is for everyone that tells me to get rid of my moles! I actually colour them in so they stand out even more."

Spencer Matthews' wife looked stunning wearing a black one-shouldered blouse by Irish brand Aoife complete with one puffed sleeve and an oversized bow on the shoulder. She paired it with a blue and black leopard print skirt by Zalando.

