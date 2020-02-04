It may have been four months since Lisa Faulkner and John Torode tied the knot, but the special day remains etched in the celebrity chef's memory. And so it should! Since she said 'I do' at Aynhoe Park in Oxfordshire, Lisa has delighted fans by revealing more and more behind-the-scenes pictures of her wedding, including her getting ready with her bridesmaids, loved-up snaps with her new husband and her manicure. While she has provided little glimpses into her wedding hairstyle, she took to social media recently to show off her pretty sparkly headpiece.

Matching her full-length lace dress with delicate cap sleeves, the 47-year-old wore her blonde hair in a traditional, half-up, half-down style. Created by Holly Willoughby's hairstylist Ciler Peksah, the ends were lightly curled and fastened behind her head with a custom-made heart-shaped jewel comb by Isabella Henry Headdresses. Who needs a classic veil when you could opt for a bit of sparkle instead? At the time, the headpiece designer wrote: "Absolute pleasure creating this Heart comb for the delightful @lisafaulknercooks for her wedding day. Lisa you totally rocked it!"

In a recent Instagram post, she shared a close-up throwback picture up of her fresh blonde wedding locks alongside the caption: "Just looking through my pics and Found this lovely photo of my @isabellahenryheaddresses heart hair comb that I wore in my wedding day... so beautiful...take me back!!!!" It appears the sweet snap encouraged her married followers to reminisce about their own big day, while also giving engaged fans the wedding hairstyle inspiration they were searching for. "Have been looking for something for my wedding day - this is perfect, thank you for posting," one wrote. Another added: "I did this with my flowers, found the most beautiful picture a few months later...Memories are the most treasured things."

Perhaps it was her most recent trip to the hairdresser to freshen up her colour that brought Lisa's wedding hairstyle to the forefront of her mind. Showcasing her new brighter 'do on Instagram, she wrote: "Happy 1 February! And thank you @senizalkancolour and @nevillesalon for making me blonde again!"

