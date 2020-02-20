Strictly's Neil Jones shows off sharp new look - and we love it! The Strictly Come Dancing star's cut is seriously slick

Neil Jones took to Instagram on Thursday morning to share a series of snaps taken at the premiere for dance show Message in a Bottle – and the Strictly star treated himself to a trim for the occasion! We've never seen Neil's hair quite so short, and the professional dancer certainly looked dapper. Former footballer Alex Scott joined the redhead on the red carpet, and Neil even shared a photo snapped by his Strictly partner which really shows off just how short his sides are!

The dancer has had a very busy start to the year, participating in the Strictly live tour. And when he's not attending showbiz events, the 37-year-old is often busy keeping his followers entertained on Instagram, as he did on Valentine's Day when he shared a hilarious photo to celebrate his first time as a singleton on 14 February in 11 years.

Taking to Instagram, Neil uploaded a snap of himself walking down a seaside pier, writing in the caption: "Happy Independence Day to all you singles out there."

Needless to say, fans were delighted by Neil hilariously referring to his Valentine's Day without a partner as Independence Day, and many took to the comment section of the redhead's post to share anecdotes of their own. One wrote: "I don't need a Valentine anymore – I've finally learned to love myself." Another added: "Single Pringle ready to mingle! I just think of all the money I save myself being single on this day."

Last August, Neil announced that he was splitting from his wife of 11 years, fellow Strictly star Katya Jones, so it was no doubt strange to spend the day alone for the first time in over a decade.

Despite the breakdown of their marriage, and the fact that Neil has since moved out of their marital home, he and Katya have remained close friends, and can often be seen spending time together in videos shared to social media.

