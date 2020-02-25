Nicole Kidman usually styles her hair in a sleek, straight do during appearances on the red carpet, but on Friday, the Big Little Lies actress reminded her fans of her natural locks. Taking to Instagram, The Others star took part in Flash Back Friday, and shared a video taken from a photoshoot with Vogue Australia, where the star's hair had been styled in volume-heavy waves. Fans adored Nicole's look, and many took to complimenting her. "Love the hair!" one wrote, while another commented: "Totally love the hair, that's my style too!" A third added: "Oh the early nineties, that space between big hair and sleek hair. Still outrageously gorgeous then, and even more so now."

Nicole Kidman looked incredible with volume-heavy waves

The Hollywood star has been pictured more recently embracing her curls while relaxing with her family during the Christmas holidays. Nicole's husband, Keith Urban, shared a sweet photo of the pair standing in front of the Sydney Harbour, and in the image Nicole's hair was beautiful and wavy. The star had previously expressed her concerns that several years of straightening her hair had meant she could no longer grow her iconic spiral curls. Nicole admitted that she wanted to achieve what she considered to be the "Aussie beach girl" stereotype. "I really wanted to have that suntanned skin and long blonde hair," she told Australia’s Who magazine.

The Big Little Lies actress has naturally curly hair

Nicole has had a difficult start to the year, with the threat of her beloved Australian home being destroyed in the bushfires. The star was visibly emotional during a red carpet appearance in January ahead of the Golden Globes and told journalists that it was too upsetting to talk about. The actress primarily splits her time between Nashville and London with her family. Keith recently opened up about their routine in an interview with The Times, admitting that no day is the same. "We live in different places – between Nashville and London – so we're just used to not having a particular structure. It's based on whether Nic's working, whether I'm working," he said.

The pair are doting parents to daughters Sunday, 11, and Faith, nine, who have already shown their talents for acting, having made cameo appearances in Big Little Lies, as well as doing voiceovers for Angry Birds 2. Nicole is also mum to two older children – Isabella, 26, and Connor, 24, – who she shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise. While the Hollywood actress tends to keep her relationship with them out of the spotlight, she made a rare comment about her oldest daughter in 2019 during an interview with Vanity Fair. She said: "Bella lives just outside London. You know, she really feels more English. We lived there for Eyes Wide Shut, Mission Impossible and The Portrait of a Lady. They both had English accents when they were little."

