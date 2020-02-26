Princess Anne has spoken of her sorrow after her dog trainer was killed over the weekend. Debbie Zurick, 56, died from injuries she sustained over the weekend from a gunshot wound. Her husband John is believed to be in hospital with serious injuries. A spokesperson for Princess Anne told HELLO! Online: "The Princess Royal is saddened to hear of the death of Mrs Debbie Zurick. She will be sorely missed as secretary of the Working Clumber Spaniel Society, of which Her Royal Highness is Patron."

Debbie Zurick sadly lost her life over the weekend

The incident took place near the hamlet of Winsford, close to Stanley Johnson's estate. The Prime Minister's father also expressed his sadness following the news. "Both I and my whole family are shocked, stunned and saddened by this tragic incident," he told the Guardian. "We very much regret the passing of Mrs Zurick. She was a neighbour and she was much loved. She was honorary secretary of the Working Clumber Spaniel Society and was much loved for the work she did, in the society and in Exmoor and beyond."

Princess Anne, the grandmother

Police confirmed that they were called to Winsford by a member of the public at 2.30pm on Saturday. Firearms officers attended and CPR was performed on Debbie, but she was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said a second woman, treated as a key witness, was found uninjured nearby. A further search located a 67-year-old man, who had also suffered serious injuries caused by a shotgun, in an outbuilding, police said. Avon and Somerset police said the man, whose condition was described as critical but stable, was in custody but had been taken to a hospital in Devon for emergency treatment.

Princess Anne pictured with one of her beloved pets

Princess Anne, 69, is best known for her love of horses; the Queen's only daughter competed for Great Britain in the 1972 Olympics. But she also owns a number of bulldogs. Known as a tough and hardy breed, bulldogs are strong and loyal, and the Princess can often be seen walking them herself. Interestingly, Anne was the first senior royal to be convicted of a criminal offence, after her dog attacked two children in 2002. It was the first time a senior royal had attended court for over 100 years.

Accompanied to a Berkshire court by her children Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall, Anne pleaded guilty to the charge under the Dangerous Dogs Act and was subsequently fined £500, ordered to pay £500 compensation to the two victims and to pay £148 in court costs. The court also ordered Anne to keep her English bull terrier, named Dotty, on a lead in public, plus to organise training for the animal.