Dianne Buswell treated herself to a little pampering on Friday when she visited the hairdresser, and the Strictly star left the salon with longer, glossier hair. Taking to Instagram, Dianne revealed that she had visited Vicky Demetriou, a talented hairdresser, and asked for longer hair. Vicky worked her magic using Great Lengths hair extensions, and Dianne left looking absolutely gorgeous with her fire red locks looking even longer.

WATCH: Dianne Buswell on taking tips from Joe when she's touring

The professional dancer wrote on Instagram: "Visited my angel of a hairdresser this morning @vickyhairreinvented honestly this girl is just AMAZING I went in and said I feel like I want my hair longer and boom she delivered!"

MORE: Inside Strictly stars Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg’s romantic getaway

Dianne shared the photo on Instagram

MORE: Strictly star Dianne Buswell reveals nasty injuries after embarrassing fall – watch video

Needless to say, Dianne's fans loved the new look, so much so that some were even tempted to dye their own hair Dianne's famous shade of red. One wrote: "I kinda wanna dye my hair red now?" Another added: "Woah your hair is unreal! You look beautiful."

Dianne's new look marked a significant change from the short locks she debuted during an impromptu photoshoot she took part in earlier in February. The Australian social media star looked lovely with a sleek, straight do, with a side parting, which was noticeably shorter without her hair extensions. In the caption, she wrote: "Little mid-show photoshoot! No food, no puns, just me." The star's followers were quick to compliment her hair, with one writing: "You're unreal! Your hair omg I love," while another wrote: "I love your hair, you suit it." A third added: "I actually love the short hair so much."

Dianne's hair has become her trademark, so much so that a lot of young fans liken her to Disney's The Little Mermaid.

The year was off to a busy start for Dianne and her boyfriend Joe Sugg, who recently set the internet alight with engagement rumours after Dianne shared a photo of the couple pointing at a road sign named "Joseph Buswell". The couple, who have been dating for more than a year, appeared on This Morning in January to set the rumours straight. Joe explained to Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby: "I [thought] where has that come from? Because that's the road that's actually named after [Dianne's] family and we were like 'oh what a surprise! Buswell and Joseph.'" He continued: "[So we] took a picture, but when you're on the other side of the world you don't see a lot of the reaction." Dianne then joked: "Of course that means we're getting married – so there you go!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.