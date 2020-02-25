EastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa, 27, has undergone a major hair transformation - and we’re loving it. Posting a photo of her new do on Instagram, the TV star sent her 2.6 million followers into meltdown as she unveiled her shorter hair on social media. Debuting her shoulder-length mane, the post showed Jacqueline looking radiant as ever as she expertly co-ordinated her glittered orange eyeshadow, dramatic eyeliner and nude lip gloss with a floral off-the-shoulder blouse - just beautiful. Bringing us the summer vibes we never knew we needed, we’re officially obsessed with Jacqueline’s new hair. Tagged also in the post was celebrity hairstylist, Carl Bembridge, who has styled the likes of Billie Faiers, Kimberly Wyatt and Mrs Hinch.

Jacqueline debuted her stylish new look on Instagram

Revealing the results of her latest chop on Tuesday, Jacqueline captioned the image: "Kylie vibes. Shooting my collection with @inthestyle coming THURSDAY!" A huge fan of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Jacqueline has regularly expressed her admiration for beauty mogul Kylie Jenner, so it’s no surprise that the mother-of-two has opted for a similar, sleeker hairstyle often worn by Kylie. After leaving the I’m a Celebrity Jungle in 2019, Jacqueline even revealed on Lorraine that she had received a video message from the KUWTK star, congratulating her on the win. Throughout the reality show, Jacqueline had developed a close friendship with Kylie’s dad, Caitlyn Jenner.

Receiving an outpouring of love from her famous friends and adoring fans, Jacqueline’s followers praised her new look on Instagram. Made In Chelsea’s Louise Thompson said: "Oh hey hey" and In The Style founder and CEO Adam Frisby wrote: "Beautiful!! Day 2 lets goooooo." Jacqueline’s fans were particularly blown away by her new hairstyle: "Your hair is amazing. So beautiful Jac," wrote one, while another added: "Love ur hair so much better." Fans of the Jungle Queen will no doubt be used to seeing Jacqueline modelling waist-length hair, typically worn down and styled into loose curls, but as much as we love the brunette's longer locks, we're huge fans of her brand new hairdo.

