Call the Midwife star Helen George debuts new short hair - and she looks fabulous! The actress is famous for playing Trixie Franklin in Call the Midwife

Call the Midwife actress Helen George has stunned fans after changing up her look – and we love it! The 35-year-old, who is famous for playing nurse Trixie Franklin in the beloved period drama, surprised her Instagram followers after she unveiled her shorter blonde locks. "Bob. Courtesy of @the_brighton_hairdressers @goldhairextensions," she wrote alongside a snap after a recent night out in London. "In love with this look," one fan commented, while another remarked: "You look stunning as always Helen." A third post read: "This haircut, is YOU! You look beautiful X."

Helen George shared this snap of her short hair

This is not the first time Helen has switched up her hairstyle! Last year, the actress took on the ultimate transformation for her role in the new theatre production of Daphne du Maurier's psychological thriller My Cousin Rachel. Although it was a wig, Helen looked completely unrecognisable with jet black hair.

The post comes shortly after series nine of Call the Midwife came to an end. However, fans can rejoice as Helen will be back as the popular drama has already been re-commissioned by the BBC for both series ten and 11. Away from the camera, the star is a doting mum to two-year-old daughter Wren, whom she shares with partner Jack Ashton.

In November, Helen opened up about her private life and confessed that she is in no rush to have a second child. "We are happy as we are," she told Event Magazine. "We are both freelance actors and we have to juggle everything, so at the moment we've no plans to have another baby. Not yet anyway. And we're not married – things are good as they are." Helen and Jack began dating in 2016 after filming the Call the Midwife Christmas special in South Africa. Love blossomed and in September 2017, they welcomed their adorable little girl, Wren. However, prior to her relationship with Jack, the mum-of-one split from her ex-husband Oliver Boot in 2015.

